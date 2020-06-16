© 2020 WKSU
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Child Abuse Reports Down, But Advocates Say Abuse May Be More Prevalent

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Karen Kasler
Karen Kasler
Published June 16, 2020 at 11:01 AM EDT

Reports of child abuse in Ohio are down dramatically, but those working in the field say they’re concerned that the real incidents of child abuse are actually on the rise. Advocates are preparing for a surge of new reports that could come from child care providers, camps and eventually schools as those facilities all open up.

Child abuse reports in Ohio were down by half in March – when schools were shut down – compared to a year ago. April's reports were down 45% from a year ago, and reports of child abuse were down 36% in May compared to last year.

Kristi Burre heads the Office of Children Services Transformation at the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, and said families are struggling with isolation and economic stress – especially those who were already in poverty.

“There's a recogition that for all of us, things have been a bit stressful, and the potential that many of our kids and families in communities across the state are at greater risk, and then that may of course lead to greater risk of child maltreatment," Burre said.

Burre said many of the families that come into the child welfare system need resources and support, and they’re hurting in this economy.

“That decline means there’s potentially more and more families out there that aren’t necessarily with purpose creating danger or harm for their children but they’re struggling more so than they were before," Burre said.

Burre said agencies are monitoring and sharing data and trying to reach at-risk families with resources and support. And they're also trying to reach families in different ways - for instance, working with non-profits such as food pantries to create "virtual neighborhood connections".

“We’re trying to do a lot of outreach and crisis stabilization, moreso and differently than we ever have at a state level," Burre said.

The child welfare system saw a big increase last year, but it was underfunded for years.

And Burre said counties are doing this work with less tax revenue coming in from the economic downturn, and Burre said vacancies in children services agencies aren't being filled because of hiring freezes.

Copyright 2020 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
Karen Kasler
Contact Karen at 614/578-6375 or at kkasler@statehousenews.org.
