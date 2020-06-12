© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics
picture of coronavirus
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Court Dismisses Charges Against Restaurant Over Reopening After COVID-19 Shutdown

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles
Published June 12, 2020 at 1:17 PM EDT

A court in eastern Ohio has dismissed a case that brought criminal charges against the owner of a diner in Cambridge for failing to comply with rules set forth in the state’s reopening plan for restaurants. This was the outcome the state’s Attorney General had requested.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost admits the owner of the National Road Diner violated a major state rule for restaurants by opening on May 2, when indoor dining wasn’t allowed till May 21.

“All of the rules were being followed except the start date. The proper thing in my view, if it was important, was to go get an injunction, say ‘you are not allowed to do that, stop it," Yost says.

But Yost says bringing a second-degree misdemeanor charge with potential jail time was too harsh because the owner wasn’t willfully ignoring the state’s rules. And Yost says a restraining order could have been issued, but he notes local health officials didn’t seek one.

        

Copyright 2020 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Tags

Government & PoliticscoronavirusCOVID-19Ohio restaurants
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment.