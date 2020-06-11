© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Senate President Talks About Issues He Thinks Black Ohioans Will Address In Upcoming Meetings

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles
Published June 11, 2020 at 4:27 PM EDT
Senate President Larry Obhof (R-Ashtabula)
Senate President Larry Obhof (R-Ashtabula)

As state lawmakers are asked to consider a resolution to declare racism a public health crisis, Ohio Senate leaders plan to hold meetings throughout the state to listen to the concerns of black Ohioans. Here's some of the issues Senate President Larry Obhof thinks might come up in those meetings.

Republican Senate President Larry Obhof says he knows the legislature needs to do more to prevent infant mortality and he adds he has been working on that with African American leaders. But he thinks there’s more that might come out of these upcoming meetings.

“Anything we can do to alleviate economic disparities throughout the state, creating more economic opportunities for minorities in the job market," Obhof says.

More than 200 witnesses provided written or in-person testimony on short notice recently for a pending resolution that defines racism as a public health crisis. Some cities and counties have adopted similar policies but the legislation has an uphill climb in the state legislature.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
