Senator Sherrod Brown Supports Bill to Reform Police

Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) is supporting a federal proposal to reform police. The Justice in Policing Act calls for greater accountability and better training for officers, among other things.

Brown says he does not see recent calls to defund police as a call to disband law enforcement.

“It means we start thinking more about training police, about discipline, about making sure mental health services are available in communities and some things aren’t police work that have kind of been defined that way.”

Brown says learning from these moments can lead to reforms that hold law enforcement accountable.