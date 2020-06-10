© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Senator Sherrod Brown Supports Bill to Reform Police

WKSU | By Sean Fitzgerald
Abigail Bottar
Published June 10, 2020 at 4:25 PM EDT
A photo of Sherrod Brown.
WKSU
Senator Sherrod Brown is supporting a bill to reform police.

Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) is supporting a federal proposal to reform police. The Justice in Policing Act calls for greater accountability and better training for officers, among other things.

Brown says he does not see recent calls to defund police as a call to disband law enforcement. 

“It means we start thinking more about training police, about discipline, about making sure mental health services are available in communities and some things aren’t police work that have kind of been defined that way.”

Brown says learning from these moments can lead to reforms that hold law enforcement accountable.

Government & PoliticsSenator Sherrod BrownPolice officerslaw enforcementMental Health services
Sean Fitzgerald
Sean Fitzgerald is a senior journalism major at Kent State University. Sean has been with Black Squirrel Radio, Kent State's student-run radio station since the spring of 2018 as a sports show host and co-host, a web article contributor and now serves as the sports department director for the station. Sean hopes to pursue a career in sports journalism once he finishes school. 
Abigail Bottar
Abigail Bottar is a junior at Kent State University. She is pursuing a major in political science with a concentration in American politics and minors in history and women's studies. Additionally, Abigail is starting her second semester copy editing for The Burr.
