© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Summit County Launches New Domestic Violence Intervention Program

WKSU | By Abigail Bottar
Sean Fitzgerald
Published June 8, 2020 at 7:55 PM EDT
A photo of the entrance to the Summit County Courthouse.
TIM RUDELL
/
WKSU
A court in Summit County received a grant to add to their domestic violence intervention program

Summit County has received a grant for a new domestic violence intervention program.

The Achieving Change through Value-based Behavior, or A-C-T-V, program aims to reduce recidivism rates for domestic violence offenders.

Judge Kathryn Michael, presiding judge of the Summit County Domestic Violence Intervention Court, says she's been working to increase access to programs like this since she was elected last year.

"We deal with very high risk individuals, and the idea is to break the cycle of generational domestic violence, so that it benefits the offender’s family, their partners, and so that they don’t continue with their controlling behaviors.”

Michael, court staff and a treatment team will receive training on A-C-T-V in the coming weeks and then decide what to implement from the program after that.

Tags

Government & PoliticsSummit Countydomestic violenceJudge Kathryn MichaelSummit County Courthouse
Abigail Bottar
Abigail Bottar is a junior at Kent State University. She is pursuing a major in political science with a concentration in American politics and minors in history and women's studies. Additionally, Abigail is starting her second semester copy editing for The Burr.
See stories by Abigail Bottar
Sean Fitzgerald
Sean Fitzgerald is a senior journalism major at Kent State University. Sean has been with Black Squirrel Radio, Kent State's student-run radio station since the spring of 2018 as a sports show host and co-host, a web article contributor and now serves as the sports department director for the station. Sean hopes to pursue a career in sports journalism once he finishes school. 
See stories by Sean Fitzgerald
Related Content