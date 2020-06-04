© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Senator Sherrod Brown Works to Strengthen Equal Protection Laws

WKSU | By Abigail Bottar
Sean Fitzgerald
Published June 4, 2020 at 11:30 AM EDT
A picture of Senator Sherrod Brown on June 8, 2018.
BROWN.SENATE.GOV
Senator Sherrod Brown introduced a bill to strenghten equal protection laws.

Sen. Sherrodd Brown (D-Ohio) is cosponsoring legislation that would add teeth to laws intended to end racial profiling. The End Racial and Religious Profiling Act would strengthen existing equal protection laws.

Following the death of George Floyd, a black man killed by a Minneapolis police officer who kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes, Brown says it’s important to dismantle all racist systems and not just focus on police brutality.

“Black and brown communities across the country have been hit hardest by the coronavirus, they’re more likely to get sick, they’re less likely to have access to healthcare, they make up communities hurt by Jim Crow and redlining, and now the Trump Administration locking those discriminatory housing policies in.”

Brown is also set to introduce a resolution this week declaring racism a public health crisis.

