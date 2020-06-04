© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Attorney Criticizes Restrictive Cleveland Curfew

WKSU | By Abigail Bottar
Sean Fitzgerald
Published June 4, 2020 at 6:49 PM EDT
a photo of a protester in Cleveland.
TAYLOR HAGGERTY
/
WCPN
The City of Cleveland imposed a restrictive curfew one attorney calls too broad.

Cleveland has been under a curfew since Saturday, when protests against the police brutality in Minneapolis that led to the death of George Floyd, turned violent.

The curfew restricts activity from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. in the Central Business District and the W. 25th Market District and is in effect until tomorrow, at this point.

Joe Mead specializes in constitutional issues at Cleveland-Marshall College of Law and works with the ACLU of Ohio.  He calls the city’s curfew too restrictive.

“I think there’s a pretty significant problem with the curfew as applied to everybody. So the fact that it restricted, it effectively restricted protests and media activity, and it prevented the movement of people to the downtown area. I think it was too broad of a set of restrictions.”

Mead says the curfew unnecessarily prevents First Amendment activity and doesn’t actually address legitimate safety concerns.

The city has not announced whether it will extend the curfew beyond tomorrow.

Tags

Government & PoliticsClevelandcurfewCleveland police protestspolice brutalityGeorge Floydprotests George FloydFirst AmendmentJoe Mead
Abigail Bottar
Abigail Bottar is a junior at Kent State University. She is pursuing a major in political science with a concentration in American politics and minors in history and women's studies. Additionally, Abigail is starting her second semester copy editing for The Burr.
See stories by Abigail Bottar
Sean Fitzgerald
Sean Fitzgerald is a senior journalism major at Kent State University. Sean has been with Black Squirrel Radio, Kent State's student-run radio station since the spring of 2018 as a sports show host and co-host, a web article contributor and now serves as the sports department director for the station. Sean hopes to pursue a career in sports journalism once he finishes school. 
See stories by Sean Fitzgerald
Related Content