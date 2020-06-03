Secretary Of State Testifies For Voting Reform Bill

On a party line vote, an Ohio House committee has passed a bill that will make some changes to election law. Backers say it gives more flexibility to election officials should COVID-19 cause changes this November but its opponents have concerns.

Secretary of State Frank LaRose says he wanted voters to be able to request ballots online and for the state to pay postage for absentee ballot requests.

“The House took out some things I was concerned about and the House put in some things I was asking for," LaRose says.

The bill would allow LaRose to spend federal dollars for equipment and poll workers. But a provision to cancel early, in-person voting the weekend before the election was removed. Groups that had opposed cutting early voting days say they haven't had time to review the changes to the bill.

