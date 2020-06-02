© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Two Different Plans To Address Potential Problems In November's Election

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles
Published June 2, 2020 at 11:37 PM EDT
Secretary of State's zoom call with task force
Secretary of State's zoom call with task force

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has formed a task force with local and statewide elections officials to prepare for the November election. He’s pushing legislation that would make changes for November but Democrats have their own bill to do that.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose says the Ohio Association of Elections Officials and local leaders want lawmakers to pass a bill that provides funding and flexibility for local boards of elections, would send ballot applications automatically and allow voters to request those online. It would also eliminate early voting on the Saturday, Sunday and Monday before Election Day. LaRose says those reforms would head off potential problems with COVID19 should the pandemic worsen.

“My focus has been and remains that we can have a normal election this November," LaRose says.

Meanwhile, Democrats in the Ohio House are backing their own bill that, among other things, would do away with the application process and mail ballots directly to voters, would keep those early voting days before the election in place. Rep. Bride Rose Sweeney (D-Cleveland) says it’s not wise to get rid of voting options right now.

“We can’t be making it harder for people to vote, have less access, especially when we are going to make changes and there’s no funding for voter education in there," Sweeney says.

If Ohio lawmakers are going to pass either of the plans, they’ll need do it soon. They are scheduled to leave later this month and are not scheduled to have session again before the November election.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
