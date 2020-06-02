Portman Says Ohio Doesn't Need Military to Quell Protests

Senator Rob Portman (R-Ohio) says Ohio will not likely need the military force President Trump is threatening to deploy to quell violence in some states.

Portman says the National Guard is doing a sufficient job of keeping the peace in Ohio.

"I would want to see us continue to rely on local law enforcement and those who are trained to deal with these kinds of situations, you know our Ohio National Guard," Portman said.

Portman says he can’t speak for what type of action might be needed in other states. He says now is the time for calm and for dialogue.