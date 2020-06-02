© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Portman Says Ohio Doesn't Need Military to Quell Protests

WKSU | By Sean Fitzgerald
Published June 2, 2020 at 5:08 PM EDT
A photo of Sen. Rob Portman.
U.S. SENATE
Sen. Rob Portman says what is needed now is calm and dialogue.

Senator Rob Portman (R-Ohio) says Ohio will not likely need the military force President Trump is threatening to deploy to quell violence in some states.

Portman says the National Guard is doing a sufficient job of keeping the peace in Ohio.

"I would want to see us continue to rely on local law enforcement and those who are trained to deal with these kinds of situations, you know our Ohio National Guard," Portman said. 

Portman says he can’t speak for what type of action might be needed in other states. He says now is the time for calm and for dialogue.

