Government & Politics
picture of coronavirus
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Gov. DeWine Condemns Threats Against Rep. Emilia Skyes And Sen. Vernon Sykes

WOSU 89.7 NPR News | By Steve Brown
Published May 27, 2020 at 7:20 AM EDT
Ohio House Minority Leader Emilia Sykes (D-Akron)
Ohio House Minority Leader Emilia Sykes (D-Akron)

Ohio leaders are condemning threats of violence made against Ohio House Minority Leader Emilia Sykes and her father, state Sen. Vernon Sykes, last weekend.

Gov. Mike DeWine said in a statement it is "reprehensible" to threaten an elected official for doing their job, and that hatred and violence will not be tolerated.

"I was very disturbed to learn that threats of violence were made over the weekend against Ohio House Minority Leader Emilia Sykes and State Senator Vernon Sykes," DeWine said. "It is wrong. It is reprehensible and it is unconscionable to threaten someone with violence for doing the job they were elected to do."

Ohio Senate President Larry Obhof (R-Medina) and Senate Minority Leader Kenny Yuko (D-Richmond Heights) issued a joint statement that also condemned the threats, adding that it’s a felony to threaten public officials.

Last week, Emilia Sykes (D-Akron) critizied the state for not doing enough to address the disproportionate effect COVID-19 is having on African Americans. She's also criticized Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) for health conditions inside the chamber.

Householder did not release a statement about the threats made against Sykes.

Copyright 2020 WOSU 89.7 NPR News.

