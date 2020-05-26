© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Federal Appeals Court Stays Lower Order Allowing Group More Time To Collect Petition Signatures

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles
Published May 26, 2020 at 3:46 PM EDT

A federal appeals court has dealt a blow to a group that’s trying to put changes to voting laws on this fall’s ballot. A federal court stayed a lower court ruling that gave the group more time and allowed for electronic signatures.

The court’s order means the group will have to collect more than 400,000 valid petition signatures, in person, by the first of July. Toni Webb, campaign manager for Ohioans for Secure and Fair Elections, says it would be virtually impossible to do that.

“The campaign and its lawyers are reading the opinion more thoroughly now and figuring out our next step," Webb says.

Webb says other states have made it easier for groups like hers to collect petition signatures in this COVID19 environment. Last week, a lower court ruled this group and others could collect signatures electronically and extended the deadline to July 31.

Government & PoliticsOhioans for Secure and Fair ElectionscoronavirusCOVID-19Voting laws
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
Jo Ingles
