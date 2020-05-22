© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
picture of coronavirus
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Ohio National Guard Changes Its Focus As It Responds To Pandemic

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles
Published May 22, 2020 at 3:13 PM EDT

Ohio National Guard members have been performing a variety of duties during the COVID19 pandemic. But the roles of members are changing a bit as time progresses.

When the pandemic first began, Ohio National Guard members were busy setting up facilities to relieve pressure on hospitals. But Ohio hasn’t yet seen the crush of COVID19 patients that some other states have. So, Adjutant General Major John Harris says that effort is winding down and members will now be providing more support at Ohio’s nursing homes to help provide testing for the virus.

“Our mission will literally be everything from getting the sample sets and acquiring those to dropping them off at the labs and everything in between," Harris says.

Harris says three of Ohio’s 900 National Guard members who’ve been working on the front lines of the coronavirus efforts so far have actually come down with the disease.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80's when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
