© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics
picture of coronavirus
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

State Reports Data Breach For Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Applicants

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Andy Chow
Andy Chow
Published May 20, 2020 at 2:43 PM EDT

Deloitte, a consulting company contracted by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS), is investigating a data breach in the system launched last week to pay benefits to 1099 and self-employed workers. A mass message was sent to applicants letting them know that their personal information was left unconcealed for a period of time.

Ohioans applying for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) were alerted that their names, social security numbers, and addresses were compromised for about an hour. About two dozen unemployment applicants had the ability to view that information.

The data breach was reported by Deloitte, which was contracted by the state to administer the PUA system. The state is calling it a data leak.

"ODJFS holds the confidentiality of claimant data in the highest regard and agreed with the immediate steps Deloitte took to prevent any unauthorized PUA access in the future," ODJFS said in a written statement.

Deloitte says it is investigating the matter and is offering credit monitoring services to all PUA applicants for a year.

The state says there is no evidence of widespread data compromise.

Copyright 2020 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Tags

Government & PoliticsPandemic Unemployment AssistanceDeloittecoronavirusCOVID-19
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
See stories by Andy Chow
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
Related Content