© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics
picture of coronavirus
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Senate Rejects House Attempt To Scale Back Health Director Orders

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Andy Chow
Andy Chow
Published May 20, 2020 at 6:38 PM EDT
Senate President Larry Obhof (R-Medina) speaks to reporters via teleconference after Ohio Senate session on May 20.
Senate President Larry Obhof (R-Medina) speaks to reporters via teleconference after Ohio Senate session on May 20.

The Ohio Senate unanimously rejected an Ohio House measure that would've scaled back the power of state public health orders. Senators blasted the House amendment, saying it undermined health experts and created too many unintended consequences.

Both Republicans and Democrats in the Senate criticized the House amendment, which would have made every public health order expire after 14 days then be subject to legislative review.

Senate President Larry Obhof (R-Medina) says the amendment raised too many questions and wasn't well vetted.

"The House, very quickly with no process, took some amendments that really didn't work right, put them in a bill and dropped them in our lap," says Obhof.

House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) defended the amendment and says he'd like to negotiate it further in conference committee.

Copyright 2020 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Tags

Government & PoliticscoronavirusCOVID-19Public HealthLarry Obhof
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
See stories by Andy Chow
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
Related Content