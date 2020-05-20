© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
picture of coronavirus
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Court Ruling Allows Group To Gather Electronic Petition Signatures And Gives It More Time To Do It

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles
Published May 20, 2020 at 12:24 PM EDT

A group that’s trying to put changes to voting laws on this fall’s ballot has more time to collect petition signatures. And a federal court is also allowing the group to collect them electronically.

   

Normally during spring and summer, groups that want to put issues before voters are able to gather at festivals and community events with clipboards to collect petition signatures from voters.

 

But this year, with COVID-19, many of those festivals have been cancelled and social distancing requirements have made it tough for those groups to gather signatures.

 

So a group that wants to put an election reform measure before voters has been given permission, by a federal court, to use a new process - electronic signatures.

 

Toni Webb, campaign manager for Ohioans for Secure and Fair Elections, says she’s grateful the court realized the group needed to collect signatures online because it would be virtually impossible in person because of COVID-19 restrictions. But she says it’s still going to be tough.

 

“Electronic signatures are no easy feat and we still have to collect almost 443,000 valid signatures via an unproven method of signature collections," Webb said.

 

The federal court also extended the deadline for collecting those signatures by one month. Even so, Webb says she’s unsure whether they can meet the new July 31 deadline.

 

 

 

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
Jo Ingles
