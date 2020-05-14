© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Ohio Ranks Second In Number Of Puppy Mills Identified In New Animal Welfare Report

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles
Published May 14, 2020 at 1:14 PM EDT

Ohio ranks second in a list of states with the most puppy mills, even after a law that was supposed to crack down on them. 

Ohio’s new law meant to prevent horrific puppy mill situations has been in place since 2018. Yet John Goodwin with the Humane Society of the United States says the state still ranks second in the number of puppy mills represented on the organization’s annual puppy mill report.

“Penalties are low and we have some people who end up in the ‘Horrible Hundred’ report year after year," Goodwin says.

The puppy mills in the report contain documented cases of sick, injured, underweight dogs being kept in unsanitary, dangerous conditions without food or water. Most of the nine Ohio locations cited are in Ohio’s Amish Country region. Goodwin says some puppies from these mills continue to be sold at pet stores.

Copyright 2020 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
Jo Ingles
