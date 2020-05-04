WKSU and WCPN Co-Host Special Broadcast to Remember May 4 at 50

© 2020 WKSU
Marking the 50th Anniversary of the May 4th Shootings
National Guard personnel walking toward crowd near Taylor Hall, May 4, 1970.This year marks the 50th anniversary of the National Guard shootings on the Kent State University campus. After days of protests and simmering tensions over the Vietnam War, on May 4, 1970, guardsmen opened fire on students, killing four and wounding nine more.Much has changed in the 50 years since the shootings including the university's own acknowledgment and acceptance of what happened on that day. At the same time, some questions and mysteries still remain.To mark the 50th anniversary, WKSU's reporters will consider the lasting impact of the shootings. This coverage includes "Fragments of May 4", a project working with Kent State University journalism students, who've collected and produced audio stories associated with artifacts donated to the May 4 Visitors Center. On May 4th itself, WKSU will air four special one-hour programs that capture the details of what happened and the shootings' ongoing legacy:9am - May 4 at 50, a special live one-hour joint broadcast co-hosted by WKSU's Andrew Meyer and WCPN's Mike McIntyre. Guests will include current Kent State president Todd Diacon and past president Carol Cartwright. We'll be joined by Alan Canfora and Dean Kahler, survivors of the shootings and by reporters from both stations to talk about their coverage of the anniversary.10am - May 4 Voices: Kent State 1970.  This is a new radio adaptation of a play by David Hassler, entirely drawn from the May 4 Oral History Project﻿. It was produced and directed by WKSU’s Joe Gunderman, using 22 professional actors, almost all of whom have a direct connection to Kent State.11am - APM Reports - Soldiers for Peace.   Soldiers for Peace takes a deep look at how GIs were transformed by Vietnam, and the strategies veterans and active-duty personnel used to bring the war to an end. The program upends enduring myths about the anti-war movement. Noon - Remembering Kent State 1970. A documentary originally produced in 2000 that uses archival tape from 1970 to tell the story of the days leading up to and including May 4.7 pm - May 4 Voices: Kent State 1970.  This is a new radio adaptation of a play by David Hassler, entirely drawn from the May 4 Oral History Project﻿. It was produced and directed by WKSU’s Joe Gunderman, using 22 professional actors, almost all of whom have a direct connection to Kent State.   

WKSU and WCPN Co-Host Special Broadcast to Remember May 4 at 50

WKSU | By Andrew Meyer
Published May 4, 2020 at 10:41 AM EDT
photo of national guardsmen on May 4, 1970
KENT STATE UNIVERSITY NEWS SERVICE
/
KENT STATE UNIVERSITY LIBRARIES - SPECIAL COLLECTIONS AND ARCHIVES
Line of National Guard personnel, walking forward, wearing gas masks, with weapons

Fifty years ago, on May 4th, 1970, unarmed students on the campus of Kent State University were fired upon by Ohio National Guard troops as the students protested US involvement in the Vietnam War. When the shooting ended, four lay dead and nine more were wounded. WKSU joined with WCPN for a special simulcast of The Sound of Ideas on May 4, 2020 at 9 a.m. to remember the tragedy. The show was co-hosted by WCPN's Mike McIntyre and WKSU News Director Andrew Meyer. They were talked with the president of Kent State University and a former president instrumental in moving the campus toward facing the reality of what happened there. They also checked in with two survivors of the shootings and got prespectives from public radio reporters who have covered the story for years.

Guests:

-Todd Diacon, President, Kent State University 

-Carol Cartwright, Former President, Kent State University

-Alan Canfora, Survivor

-Dean Kahler, Survivor

-Mark Urycki, Former Reporter, WCPN and WKSU

-Jeff St. Clair, Reporter, WKSU 

Andrew Meyer
Andrew joined WKSU News in 2014.  He oversees the daily operations of the WKSU news department and its reporters and hosts, coordinates daily coverage, and serves as editor.  His commitment is to help foster reporting that marks the best of what public radio has to offer:  a mix of first-rate journalism with great storytelling. His responsibilities also include long-term strategic planning for news coverage in Northeast Ohio that serves WKSU’s audience via on-air, online, by social media and through emerging technologies.  Andrew also serves as a back-up local host for Morning Edition, Here and Now and All Things Considered.
