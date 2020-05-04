The Truth About Kent State Remains Elusive Even After 50 Years

© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics
Marking the 50th Anniversary of the May 4th Shootings
National Guard personnel walking toward crowd near Taylor Hall, May 4, 1970.This year marks the 50th anniversary of the National Guard shootings on the Kent State University campus. After days of protests and simmering tensions over the Vietnam War, on May 4, 1970, guardsmen opened fire on students, killing four and wounding nine more.Much has changed in the 50 years since the shootings including the university's own acknowledgment and acceptance of what happened on that day. At the same time, some questions and mysteries still remain.To mark the 50th anniversary, WKSU's reporters will consider the lasting impact of the shootings. This coverage includes "Fragments of May 4", a project working with Kent State University journalism students, who've collected and produced audio stories associated with artifacts donated to the May 4 Visitors Center. On May 4th itself, WKSU will air four special one-hour programs that capture the details of what happened and the shootings' ongoing legacy:9am - May 4 at 50, a special live one-hour joint broadcast co-hosted by WKSU's Andrew Meyer and WCPN's Mike McIntyre. Guests will include current Kent State president Todd Diacon and past president Carol Cartwright. We'll be joined by Alan Canfora and Dean Kahler, survivors of the shootings and by reporters from both stations to talk about their coverage of the anniversary.10am - May 4 Voices: Kent State 1970.  This is a new radio adaptation of a play by David Hassler, entirely drawn from the May 4 Oral History Project﻿. It was produced and directed by WKSU’s Joe Gunderman, using 22 professional actors, almost all of whom have a direct connection to Kent State.11am - APM Reports - Soldiers for Peace.   Soldiers for Peace takes a deep look at how GIs were transformed by Vietnam, and the strategies veterans and active-duty personnel used to bring the war to an end. The program upends enduring myths about the anti-war movement. Noon - Remembering Kent State 1970. A documentary originally produced in 2000 that uses archival tape from 1970 to tell the story of the days leading up to and including May 4.7 pm - May 4 Voices: Kent State 1970.  This is a new radio adaptation of a play by David Hassler, entirely drawn from the May 4 Oral History Project﻿. It was produced and directed by WKSU’s Joe Gunderman, using 22 professional actors, almost all of whom have a direct connection to Kent State.   

The Truth About Kent State Remains Elusive Even After 50 Years

WKSU | By Jeff St. Clair
Published May 4, 2020 at 3:52 AM EDT
1 of 16
Ohio National Guard soldiers line up at Kent State University before clearing students from the commons on May 4th. The real reason the Guard opened fire on students remains unknown 50 years later.
2 of 16
The student mobilization march in 1969 involved hundreds of colleges across the U.S. May 4th victim Alison Krause can be seen in the center of the photo over the 'A' at the head of the march in Kent.
HOWARD RUFFNER
3 of 16
Jittery city officials called in the Ohio National Guard after downtown riots and the burning of the ROTC building at Kent State. The Guard occupied the city and campus, although martial law had not been declared.
LAFAYETTE TOLLIVER
4 of 16
A rare color photo of the burned shell of the Kent State ROTC building.
FRANK SMITH
5 of 16
Soldiers line up before clearing the Kent State commons on May 4th.
HOWARD RUFFNER
6 of 16
A line of troops march up the commons after firing tear gas on May 4th.
KENT STATE NEWS SERVICE
7 of 16
Soldiers approach the crest of the hill. The pagoda is out of the frame to the left.
KENT STATE NEWS SERVICE
8 of 16
The moment when soldiers turn and fire on unarmed students at Kent State University.
HOWARD RUFFNER
9 of 16
Guard troops retreat after firing. Student Joseph Lewis, closest to the Guard, lays seriously wounded. On the left, a student points to where a wounded John Clearly lays near the sculpture.
KENT STATE NEWS SERVICE
10 of 16
Joe Cullem attends wounded student John Cleary in this photo published by Life magazine on May 15th, 1970. Cullem was later indicted by an Ohio Grand Jury as one of the 'Kent 25', which included victims, Joe Lewis and Alan Canfora.
HOWARD RUFFNER
11 of 16
Fourteen-year-old runaway Mary Ann Vecchio had stayed in Jeffrey Miller's house the night before the shooting. She had also met Sandra Scheuer and Alan Canfora in Kent.
HOWARD RUFFNER
12 of 16
The view from behind the burned ROTC building moments after the shooting. An ambulance can be seen speeding toward Taylor Hall, while tear gas still wafts across the commons.
FRANK SMITH
13 of 16
A track of a bullet fired from the M1 rifle is seen in the grass following the shootings.
FRANK SMITH
14 of 16
A bullet hole is seen in a tree next to the Don Drumm sculpture in front of Taylor Hall. The bullet went straight through the trunk, another left a hole in the 5/16" steel of the sculpture.
FRANK SMITH
15 of 16
Dean Kahler joins the May 4th candlelight vigil as part of the 1977 commemoration of the shootings.
KENT STATE NEWS SERVICE
16 of 16
Dean Kahler, far right, is joined by anti-war activist, veteran, and author Ron Kovic, and far left, civil rights lawyer William Kunstler in the 1977 protest.
KENT STATE NEWS SERVICE

It was 50 years ago today that Ohio National Guard troops opened fire on protesting students at Kent State University, killing four and wounding nine. 

The event brought the Vietnam War home to a divided America. May 4th remains a lightning rod for questions about the rights of free speech vs. the forces of law-and-order.

In 1970, President Richard Nixon believed expanding the war in Vietnam was the way to win it. But widening anti-war protests, including in the small town of Kent, Ohio, revealed a deep rift in the country.

The month of May began in Kent with drunken rioters smashing shop windows. Protesters on campus burned the ROTC building. Frightened authorities called in the National Guard.

But on May 4th, it wasn’t the war that drew 18 year-old Joseph Lewis Jr. out of his dorm room.

“My main reason for participating in the noon rally was to object to the invasion and occupation of our campus by the Ohio National Guard when I had worked all through high school to save money to afford one year of Kent State," he said.

photo of wounded student
Credit OHIO HIGHWAY PATROL / KENT STATE ARCHIVES
/
KENT STATE ARCHIVES
Onlookers tend to severely wounded Joseph Lewis Jr. He was shot by two guardsmen, in the abdomen by Sgt. Lawrence Shafer, and in the leg by SPC James Pierce.

Moments later the Guard starting shooting.

“They were .30-caliber, steel jacketed rounds,” said Lewis.

One tore through Lewis’s groin, another through his leg.

Guardsmen fired 67 rounds leaving four students dead and nine wounded, including freshman Dean Kahler.

“For a moment I was stunned, and I remember thinking, ‘Oh my God, they shot me…’” Kahler said.

A bullet had shattered Kahler’s lower spine leaving him permanently paralyzed. He said another source of lasting pain was the scorn and hatred heaped on the victims.

“There was still that sentiment that they should have shot more students, they should have killed more people," said Kahler.

He said very few people spoke out in defense of the students who were, "justified in redressing our grievance [about the war] to our government by assembling on the campus that day.”

Even after 50 years, not all is known about what happened on May 4th.

Photographer Howard Ruffner was one of hundreds of witnesses who watched as the Guard turned in unison at the top of the hill overlooking the Prentice parking lot at Kent State.

photo of soldiers
Credit HOWARD RUFFNER
Guard troops turn in unison and fire at students below them. Some, at the right of the photo, point rifles at photographer Howard Ruffner.

"It would be nice to find the truth," said Ruffner.

But why the guard fired remains a mystery.

The war against students

“The perception is that there was a protest, it got out of hand and some kids got shot, and that is not the story."

That's according to Cleveland comic artist John Backderf who recently published a heavily researched graphic novel about the shootings.

He said, “there are so many threads to this thing and so many secret machinations that were going on in the background, and these great forces of 1970 that came crashing together inexplicably on that grassy hillside.”

photo of joe lewis
Credit JOSEPH LEWIS JR.
Joseph Lewis moved to Oregon shortly after the shootings, where he still lives.

Nixon had been waging a clandestine war against the left, fed by paranoia. Dean Kahler said that wildly exaggerated threats drove the violent response to the Kent State demonstrations by local authorities.

“It was something that tore this country apart, the war in Vietnam, and the government exploited that,” said Kahler.

The struggle for justice

The anti-student sentiments of the time made it difficult for the victims to hold anyone accountable for the tragedy.

An Ohio Grand Jury in 1970 indicted 24 students and a professor for inciting a riot.

photo of Dean Kahler
Credit DEAN KAHLER
Dean Kahler lives in Canton, Ohio. He was invited to give the 2020 Kent State University commencement address, before the event was cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The charges against the 'Kent 25' were eventually thrown out, as were criminal charges against eight guardsmen. 

photo of Dean Kahler
Credit KENT STATE NEWS SERVICE / KENT STATE ARCHIVES
/
KENT STATE ARCHIVES
Dean Kahler, left, appeared at the 1971 commemoration of the May 4th shootings. KSU president Robert White, right in sunglasses, resigned later that year.

“There was nothing that promised that it just wouldn’t end with four dead kids in that parking lot, and everybody saying, ‘hey, the kids did something wrong,’" said Historian Lesley Wischmann, who joined the families in their fight for justice.

"It’s really only because you had some people who just refused to let that be the end of it,” she said.

Five years of legal struggles, including a U.S. Supreme Court decision that allowed them to sue the government, finally gave the victims and parents of the killed students their day in court.

But a jury in Cleveland overwhelmingly ruled in favor of the Guard.

The families appealed, and nearly nine years after the shootings, the state settled. Dean Kahler got around half the $675,000 offer. The parents of the four dead students received $15,000 each.

The former head of the Ohio National Guard, 26 former guardsman, and Gov. James Rhodes also signed a what was called a statement of regret.

It acknowledged that, "better ways could have been found to resolve the confrontation."

Wischmann said, as a young activist the lessons of May 4th were clear.

photo of lesley wischmann
Credit LESLEY WISCHMANN
Historian Lesley Wischmann, left, formed a life-long bond with Elaine Holstein, right, whose son Jeffrey Miller was killed on May 4th, 1970.

“We realized on that day, that we weren’t safe," she said.

"Freedom of speech, fine... freedom of assembly, fine," said Wischmann, "but freedom of guns to shoot you down was also real.”

Tags

Government & PoliticsMay 4 at 50May 4Ohio National GuardRichard NixonJames RhodesFeatures podcast
Jeff St. Clair
A career in radio was a surprising turn for me seeing that my first love was science. I studied chemistry at the University of Akron and for 13 years lived the quiet life of an analytical chemist in the Akron area,listening to WKSU all the while in the lab.
See stories by Jeff St. Clair