© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics
picture of coronavirus
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Akron City Council Continues Virtual Meetings Tonight Amid Pandemic

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published May 4, 2020 at 5:04 AM EDT
photo of Akron City Council
AKRON CITY COUNCIL
Akron City Council held its April meetings using Zoom, and will continue to do so tonight.

For the third meeting in a row, Akron City Council members will meet tonight using online technology.

Ward One Councilman Rich Swirsky says the move online has allowed council to take care of city business, including discussing policies and ideas for the future. Public comment comes in by email. But he says council may re-examine this in a few weeks as Ohio re-opens.

“At least [for] part of the month of May, our meetings will be Zoom videoconferencing meetings.”

Swirsky says it’s best to take a cautious approach.

“I don’t think we want to have a case where the virus goes down for a while and then comes back because we weren’t continuing to adhere to social distancing practices.”

Once council begins meeting in-person again, Swirsky says he wants to discuss how to help downtown businesses rebound, and also if the city can resume pickup of glass recycling.

“We had some discussions and we were looking forward to returning to the glass pickup in June or July.  That is a little bit off-schedule, but hopefully we can see a return to that in the near future.”

Public comment for tonight’s meeting can be sent to publiccomment@akronohio.gov.

Akron City Council's YouTube channel -- where tonight's meeting will be streamed -- is here

Tags

Government & PoliticsAkron City CouncilcoronavirusCOVID-19Rich Swirsky
Kabir Bhatia
Kabir Bhatia joined WKSU as a Reporter/Producer and weekend host in 2010.  He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Kent State University.  While a Kent student, Bhatia served as a WKSU student assistant, working in the newsroom and for production.
See stories by Kabir Bhatia
Related Content