Akron City Council Continues Virtual Meetings Tonight Amid Pandemic

For the third meeting in a row, Akron City Council members will meet tonight using online technology.

Ward One Councilman Rich Swirsky says the move online has allowed council to take care of city business, including discussing policies and ideas for the future. Public comment comes in by email. But he says council may re-examine this in a few weeks as Ohio re-opens.

“At least [for] part of the month of May, our meetings will be Zoom videoconferencing meetings.”

Swirsky says it’s best to take a cautious approach.

“I don’t think we want to have a case where the virus goes down for a while and then comes back because we weren’t continuing to adhere to social distancing practices.”

Once council begins meeting in-person again, Swirsky says he wants to discuss how to help downtown businesses rebound, and also if the city can resume pickup of glass recycling.

“We had some discussions and we were looking forward to returning to the glass pickup in June or July. That is a little bit off-schedule, but hopefully we can see a return to that in the near future.”

Public comment for tonight’s meeting can be sent to publiccomment@akronohio.gov.

Akron City Council's YouTube channel -- where tonight's meeting will be streamed -- is here.