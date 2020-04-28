Ohio's Unusual Primary Is Almost Over

Today is the last day to cast a ballot in Ohio’s 2020 presidential primary. In person voting on March 17 was postponed and absentee voting was extended. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports.

This election, like many things these days, is unprecedented. Voters who didn’t cast ballots before March 17th were instructed to vote by mail. But Mike Brickner with All Voting is Local says his group is hearing from confused voters who didn’t get their ballots in the mail or didn’t understand the voting process.

“It has been very confusing, very frustrating for voters.”

Voters who didn’t receive requested ballots can vote provisionally at their local board of elections, along with people with disabilities and homeless voters. Those who got ballots but haven’t mailed them have until 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to drop them off at their local board of elections.