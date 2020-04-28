© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Ohio's Unusual Primary Election Is Almost Over

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles
Published April 28, 2020 at 8:40 PM EDT
Voters enter Franklin County polling place
Voters enter Franklin County polling place

Today is the last day to cast a ballot in Ohio’s 2020 presidential primary. In person voting on March 17 was postponed and absentee voting was extended.

This election, like many things these days, is unprecedented. Ohio voters who didn’t cast ballots before March 17th were instructed to vote by mail. But Mike Brickner with All Voting is Local says his group is hearing from confused voters who didn’t get their ballots in the mail or didn’t understand the voting process.

“It has been very confusing, very frustrating for voters," Brickner says.

Voters who didn’t receive requested ballots can vote provisionally at their local board of elections, along with people with disabilities and homeless voters. Those who got ballots but haven’t mailed them have also until 7:30 to drop them off at their local board of elections.

Copyright 2020 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Government & PoliticsOhio primaryAll Voting is Local
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment.
