Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Government & Politics
Election 2020
2020 is looking to be a pivotal year in politics. But this year's elections are about much more than the race for the White House. And the coronavirus pandemic is proving to be a complicating factor. WKSU, our colleagues at public radio stations across Ohio and the region and at NPR will bring you coverage of all the races from the national to the local level.

Ohio Wraps Up Delayed 2020 Primary

WKSU | By Abigail Bottar
Published April 28, 2020 at 8:57 PM EDT
Many county boards of elections put up drop boxes where voters could submit ballots if they chose not to mail them in.

Ohio is wrapping up an unprecedented primary day. The state canceled scheduled voting over concerns about the coronavirus hours before polls were to open on March 17, the originally scheduled primary election day. The legislature opted not to schedule another day of full in-person voting. Instead it called on the Secretary of State to implement voting by mail. 

The process required voters to request an application to receive a ballot. They had to fill that out and send it in, then a ballot was sent to them. All ballots had to be postmarked by Monday, April 27. They could also be dropped off at local elections boards by 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. 

Secretary of State Frank LaRose says there were more than 1.9 million requests for absentee ballots and 1.5 million had been returned by Tuesday. LaRose said the U.S. Postal Service delivered thousands of ballots Tuesday to boards of elections in Cuyahoga and Hamilton Counties.  

Boards of Elections are now counting ballots received before March 17 and all those dropped off in person or mailed in that arrived by today. 

The Secretary of State has asked all of the elections boards not to release results before uploading them to the Secretary of State's website. WKSU is following information and will update it as it becomes available.

These links will take you to the Boards of Elections sites for the counties in the WKSU listening area: 

Editor's note: This story has been updated.

Government & PoliticsElection 2020Ohio primarycoronavirusCOVID-19absentee voting
Abigail Bottar
Abigail Bottar is a junior at Kent State University. She is pursuing a major in political science with a concentration in American politics and minors in history and women's studies. Additionally, Abigail is starting her second semester copy editing for The Burr.
