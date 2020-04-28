© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics
Elections_graphic-08.png
Election 2020
2020 is looking to be a pivotal year in politics. But this year's elections are about much more than the race for the White House. And the coronavirus pandemic is proving to be a complicating factor. WKSU, our colleagues at public radio stations across Ohio and the region and at NPR will bring you coverage of all the races from the national to the local level.

2020 Ohio Primary Results: Joe Biden Wins Presidential Primary

WOSU 89.7 NPR News | By Gabe Rosenberg
Published April 28, 2020 at 5:01 PM EDT
Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the Human Rights Campaign dinner at Ohio State University, Saturday, June 1, 2019, in Columbus.
Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the Human Rights Campaign dinner at Ohio State University, Saturday, June 1, 2019, in Columbus.

Former Vice President Joe Biden has won Ohio's Democratic presidential primary. See live results below.

Ohio's in-person primary, originally scheduled for March 17, was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Lawmakers then extended absentee voting until April 28.

By then, the Democratic race became something of a foregone conclusion. While there are still 10 names on the Ohio ballot, everyone but former Vice President Joe Biden has dropped out. 

Since then, Biden's former rivals - including Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, billionaire Mike Bloomberg and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren - have endorsed him for president, as has former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

President Donald Trump, seeking a second term, is the only candidate on the Republican side. In 2016, Trump won Ohio over Clinton.

Find a complete guide to the 2020 election here.

In addition to the presidential contest, WOSU is watching a number of other races as well, including party primaries for Congress and some local races.

While mail-ballots had to be postmarked by Monday, polls officially closed Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. The below tallies will update as soon as votes start to come in from the Ohio Secretary of State's Office.


Loading...

Loading...

Copyright 2020 WOSU 89.7 NPR News. To see more, visit .

Tags

Government & PoliticsOhio primaryDemocratic presidential nominationJoe BidenElection 2020
Gabe Rosenberg
Related Content