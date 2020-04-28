2020 Ohio Primary Results: Joe Biden Wins Presidential Primary

Former Vice President Joe Biden has won Ohio's Democratic presidential primary. See live results below.

Ohio's in-person primary, originally scheduled for March 17, was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Lawmakers then extended absentee voting until April 28.

By then, the Democratic race became something of a foregone conclusion. While there are still 10 names on the Ohio ballot, everyone but former Vice President Joe Biden has dropped out.

Since then, Biden's former rivals - including Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, billionaire Mike Bloomberg and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren - have endorsed him for president, as has former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

President Donald Trump, seeking a second term, is the only candidate on the Republican side. In 2016, Trump won Ohio over Clinton.

Find a complete guide to the 2020 election here.

In addition to the presidential contest, WOSU is watching a number of other races as well, including party primaries for Congress and some local races.

While mail-ballots had to be postmarked by Monday, polls officially closed Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. The below tallies will update as soon as votes start to come in from the Ohio Secretary of State's Office.



