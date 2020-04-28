© 2020 WKSU
Election 2020
2020 is looking to be a pivotal year in politics. But this year's elections are about much more than the race for the White House. And the coronavirus pandemic is proving to be a complicating factor. WKSU, our colleagues at public radio stations across Ohio and the region and at NPR will bring you coverage of all the races from the national to the local level.

2020 Ohio Primary Results: Congressional Races

WOSU 89.7 NPR News | By Gabe Rosenberg
Published April 28, 2020 at 5:00 PM EDT
In this Oct. 10, 2018, file photo, a voter casts their ballot on the first day of early voting at the Hamilton County Board of Elections in Cincinnati.
It's Election Day in Ohio, although things look a little bit different this year. Below, find results for Ohio's U.S. House primary races.

All 16 of Ohio's House seats are up for re-election this year. The congressional delegation is currently divided into 12 Republican members and four Democrats, and most incumbents are facing primary challengers.

Ohio's in-person primary, originally scheduled for March 17, was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Lawmakers then extended absentee voting until April 28. 

Find a complete guide to how the 2020 election works here.

In addition to the House primaries, WOSU is watching a number of other races as well, including the Democratic presidential primary and local contests.

While mail-ballots had to be postmarked by Monday, polls will officially close Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. The below tallies will update as soon as votes start to come in from the Ohio Secretary of State's Office. (Uncontested races, where there's only one candidate, will not appear.)


Gabe Rosenberg
