Government & Politics
picture of coronavirus
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

With Most Casting Ballots by Mail, Ohio's Boards of Elections Prepare for Limited In-Person Voting

WKSU | By Mark Arehart
Published April 27, 2020 at 5:02 PM EDT
a photo of a drop box at the Summit County Board of Elections
SARAH TAYLOR
/
WKSU
Ballots can be dropped off at county boards of elections offices statewide until 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

More than 1.6 million Ohioans requested mail-in ballots ahead of Tuesday's primary election. But boards of elections across the state are still expecting some voters to cast provisional ballots in person.

Voting is only available at county boards of elections offices for those with disabilities, those without a fixed address or those who’ve requested an absentee ballot but have not received it in time.

Mike West with the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections said they are taking precautions to keep voters as safe as possible during the COVID-19 pandemic, including taking temperatures and social distancing.

"People will have to handle their own ballot. And the whole area of voting is going to be sanitized," West said.

Cuyahoga County Board of Elections isn't sure how many voters will actually cast their ballots in person, but West said his office is prepared to handle overflow crowds safely.

COVID-19 upended Ohio’s primary election, causing the state to suddenly delay voting by more than a month and shift to mostly absentee voting. 

All absentee ballots must be postmarked by Monday to be counted. Ballots can be dropped off at county boards of elections until 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Mark Arehart
Mark Arehart joined the award-winning WKSU news team as its arts/culture reporter in 2017. Before coming to Northeast Ohio, Arehart hosted Morning Edition and covered the arts scene for Delaware Public Media. He previously worked for KNKX in Seattle, Kansas Public Radio, and KYUK in Bethel, Alaska.  
