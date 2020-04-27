With Most Casting Ballots by Mail, Ohio's Boards of Elections Prepare for Limited In-Person Voting

More than 1.6 million Ohioans requested mail-in ballots ahead of Tuesday's primary election. But boards of elections across the state are still expecting some voters to cast provisional ballots in person.

Voting is only available at county boards of elections offices for those with disabilities, those without a fixed address or those who’ve requested an absentee ballot but have not received it in time.

Mike West with the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections said they are taking precautions to keep voters as safe as possible during the COVID-19 pandemic, including taking temperatures and social distancing.

"People will have to handle their own ballot. And the whole area of voting is going to be sanitized," West said.

Cuyahoga County Board of Elections isn't sure how many voters will actually cast their ballots in person, but West said his office is prepared to handle overflow crowds safely.

COVID-19 upended Ohio’s primary election, causing the state to suddenly delay voting by more than a month and shift to mostly absentee voting.

All absentee ballots must be postmarked by Monday to be counted. Ballots can be dropped off at county boards of elections until 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.