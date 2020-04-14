© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Ohio Supreme Court Says Voting Rights Amendment Will Be One Issue, Not Four

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Karen Kasler
Karen Kasler
Published April 14, 2020 at 5:18 PM EDT

The Ohio Supreme Court has sided with a coalition that’s pushing a voting rights amendment for this fall’s ballot. The justices rejected a decision made by majority Republicans on the state ballot board to split the amendment into four parts.

The court voted 6-1 that the proposed amendment from Ohioans for Secure and Fair Elections to require 28 days of early voting, automatic voter registration at the Bureau of Motor Vehicles, and same-day registration and voting will be a single issue.

Majority Republicans on the Ballot Board had voted to split the issue into four parts:

  • Casting a ballot
  • Voter registration
  • Rights for voters with disabilities
  • Required post-election audit


Each part would require a separate petition, which would need 442,958 valid signatures. That would mean the group would need to collect 1,771,832 valid signatures to put all four parts of the amendment before voters this fall.

Don McTigue with the voting rights groups said last month’s ballot board decision to split the amendment quadrupled the cost of getting it to the ballot.

“It becomes cost prohibitive, and this is how strategically you reduced the opportunity for the citizens of Ohio to be able to vote on expanding their voting rights," McTigue said after that Ballot Board meeting in March.

But the justices denied the ACLU and other members of the group more time to gather nearly 443,000 valid signatures by the July 1 filing deadline.

The group said in a statement it's pleased that it's now a single issue again, but that "we face the impossible challenge of meeting the state’s requirement to collect hundreds of thousands of petition signatures in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic."

It said it will file a lawsuit. That's the same tactic that a group gathering signatures to raise the minimum wage has done.

Copyright 2020 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
Karen Kasler
Contact Karen at 614/578-6375 or at kkasler@statehousenews.org.
