© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Brown Supports Biden, Says Sanders Will Too

WKSU | By Sarah Taylor
Published April 9, 2020 at 4:56 PM EDT
A photo of Joe Biden.
M.L. SCHULTZE
/
WKSU
In person campaign visits are on hold during the coronavirus pandemic. While Sherrod Brown admits things are different, he does not think it will hurt Joe Biden's bid to become president.

With Bernie Sanders out of the race, Joe Biden is assured of being the Democratic presidential nominee. This week, Biden won the endorsement of Senator Sherrod Brown.

Brown says Biden will fight for workers and address the things Bernie Sanders wanted to—like student debt and climate change. He says  Sanders supporters should find it easy to back Biden.

"There may be some slight differences between Vice President Biden and Senator Sanders, but the differences more than anything are in style. They’re not substance," Brown said.

Brown admits the pandemic is affecting the race, with Biden at home in Delaware. 

"There will be fewer rallies and fewer of the traditional kind of campaign events. I don’t think that matters," he said.

The Democratic convention has been postponed and Brown says it may end up being canceled.

Sanders also championed universal healthcare. His proposal may be shelved, but Brown says the idea of providing universal coverage remains. 

He says Biden supports goals similar to Sanders that can be achieved with options.

“Insuring more people all the time, protecting the Affordable Care Act, allowing people at 55 to buy into Medicare if they so choose, allowing a public option to compete directly with the for-profit private insurance companies.” 

Brown says he’s talked with Sanders who he says will campaign with and for Joe Biden.

Tags

Government & PoliticsDemocratic presidential nominationJoe BidenBernie SandersSherrod Brown
Sarah Taylor
A Northeast Ohio native, Sarah Taylor graduated from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio where she worked at her first NPR station, WMUB. She began her professional career at WCKY-AM in Cincinnati and spent two decades in television news, the bulk of them at WKBN in Youngstown (as Sarah Eisler). For the past three years, Sarah has taught a variety of courses in the School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Kent State, where she is also pursuing a Master’s degree. Sarah and her husband Scott, have two children. They live in Tallmadge.
See stories by Sarah Taylor
Related Content