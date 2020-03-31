© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics
picture of coronavirus
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Federal Judge Halts State From Restricting Abortions With Coronavirus Order

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles
Published March 31, 2020 at 2:59 PM EDT

A federal judge has temporarily blocked the state from using the coronavirus order that bans elective, non-essential surgeries to stop the six clinics in Ohio that offer surgical abortions from performing those procedures.

The ruling by U.S. District Court Judge Michael Barrett means for the next 14 days, Ohio officials cannot use the COVID19 order barring elective surgery to stop or restrict surgical abortions. Just hours before Barrett's ruling, the ACLU of Ohio, Planned Parenthood Federation and others filed the suit, seeking a temporary restraining order to prevent the state from taking actions against the abortion facilities.

Jessie Hill, an attorney representing the ACLU, said the state's coronavirus order on elective surgery is vague.

“We have been unable to get assurances from the Ohio Department of Health that what we are doing is in compliance with the policy and we are concerned about the lack of clarity," Hill said.

In recent days, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost had ordered the facilities to close, saying they were violating the coronavirus order. In a written statement, Yost now says the state will take the course of legal action that will most quickly achieve that goal.

In his ruling, Judge Barrett said this decision to have a surgical abortion is up to the woman's doctor and that "women possess a fundamental constitutional right of access to abortions." Barrett could issue a temporary injunction at some point in the future that would continue to keep the state from restricting abortions. 

 

 

 

Copyright 2020 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Tags

Government & PoliticscoronavirusAbortionMichael Barrett
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment.
Related Content