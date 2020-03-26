© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics
picture of coronavirus
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Ohio Democratic Party Drops Its Lawsuit Over Election Day Postponement

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles
Published March 26, 2020 at 5:31 PM EDT

The Ohio Democratic Party has dropped its lawsuit over the postponed Election Day. 

Ohio Democratic Party Chair David Pepper says the lawsuit sought to make sure Ohioans who didn’t get to cast ballots on Election Day got the chance to vote by mail. State lawmakers approved extending absentee voting for the primary election to April 28th and making it mail-in only instead of opening the polls on June 2, as Gov. Mike DeWine and Secretary of State Frank LaRose had proposed.

“I’m glad it’s not going to be an in-person election on June 2nd which I think would have been very chaotic," Pepper says.

Pepper says there’s no guarantee that coronavirus would be under control by that date. While lawmakers gave Pepper most of what he wanted, he says he wishes they would have put in a provision to pay for postage for forms to request those absentee ballots.

Copyright 2020 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Tags

Government & PoliticscoronavirusOhio Democratic Party2020 election2020 PrimaryDavid Pepperabsentee ballots
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment.
Related Content