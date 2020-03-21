© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
picture of coronavirus
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Controversy Over Whether Order Stopping Elective Surgery Applies To Abortion Clinics

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles
Published March 21, 2020 at 7:35 PM EDT
Legal abortion supporters and opponents

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is ordering abortion clinics to stop all non-essential procedures. Those facilities are fighting back, saying their services are essential.

Yost sent letters to Planned Parenthood of Southwest Ohio and the Women’s Med Center of Dayton, telling them to immediately stop performing non-essential and elective surgical abortions.

 

Predictably, Ohio Right to Life praised that move.

 

screen_shot_2020-03-21_at_7.18.44_pm.png

But organizations that support legal abortion say it’s politically motivated and that their services are essential. 

When asked whether abortion clinics are affected under his order issued a few days ago to stop non-essential surgeries, Gov Mike DeWine responded this way:

 

“I would refer people to look at that order. I’m going to let it go at that," DeWine says.

 

DeWine’s ordersaid hospitals can continue to perform surgeries that preserve life and limb, relieve deterioration of a patient’s health or prevent severe symptoms. 

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment.
