© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics
picture of coronavirus
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Eviction Hearings, Civil and Criminal Trials in Akron Municipal Court Postponed

WKSU | By Sarah Taylor
Published March 15, 2020 at 6:11 PM EDT
photo of judge gavel
ESB PROFESSIONAL
/
SHUTTERSTOCK
Administrative Judge Nicole Walker has issued restrictions at Akron Municipal Court in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Concern about the spread of COVID-19 has led Akron Municipal Court to suspend a number of its operations effective Monday, March 16. Cases scheduled in the month of March are being continued. 

That includes: 

  • Civil and criminal jury trials
  • All traffic matters (find information about paying for parking tickets here
  • All criminal proceedings including bench trials, suppression hearings, restitution hearings. Questions? Call (330) 375-2592.
  • All civil cases will be conducted by phone conference or continued. Questions? Call (330) 375-2592.
  • All eviction hearings. Questions? Call (330) 375-2285.
  • All other cases (garnishments, revivors, small claims)
  • No new weddings are being scheduled. 
  • All specialty court dockets except Judge Jon Oldham’s Recovery Court and Judge Ron Cable’s RISE program. For more scheduling  information on those programs, people are asked to contact those courtrooms at (330) 375-2120

The court is implementing video arraignments so that no inmates will be transported to the justice center from the Summit County jail.
Those who received a felony summons should report to Court as usual.

New civil filings should be sent to the Clerk of Court by mail. For more information people should call the Clerk of Court at (330) 375-2920. 

Anyone on probation who is scheduled to report during March is asked to contact their probation officer before doing so. The probation department plans to implement telephone meetings with most probationers.  

The court plans to limit the number of people entering the courthouse in its effort to keep people safe.  

Tags

Government & PoliticscoronavirusCOVID-19Akron Municipal Court
Sarah Taylor
A Northeast Ohio native, Sarah Taylor graduated from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio where she worked at her first NPR station, WMUB. She began her professional career at WCKY-AM in Cincinnati and spent two decades in television news, the bulk of them at WKBN in Youngstown (as Sarah Eisler). For the past three years, Sarah has taught a variety of courses in the School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Kent State, where she is also pursuing a Master’s degree. Sarah and her husband Scott, have two children. They live in Tallmadge.
See stories by Sarah Taylor