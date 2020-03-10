© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

DeWine Supports Longer Monitoring, Other Changes for High-Risk Inmates After Release

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published March 10, 2020 at 9:15 PM EDT
A photo of Governor Mike DeWine.
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Governor Mike DeWine supports proposed changes for how inmates are monitored after being released from prison.

A review of how former inmates are monitored after being released from Ohio’s prisons has resulted in 11 recommendations on better policies for post-release control. That review was ordered after two 6-year-olds were killed in Dayton last year in a chase involving a police cruiser allegedly stolen by a man who’d been released from prison just 16 days before.

“It is the commitment of this administration and of the department that this will become the Bible.”

That’s how Gov. Mike DeWine described the report suggesting changes at the Adult Parole Authority. The recommendations include reducing parole officers’ caseloads, partnering with the Department of Public Safety to respond to GPS-monitoring violations at night and on weekends, clearly identifying zones where offenders can and can’t go and longer monitoring periods for high risk offenders. But DeWine says the report is just a start.

“To continue this plan and to continue adding parole officers, frankly, we’re going to have to have more money.”

There are 34,000 people being supervised by fewer than 500 parole officers.

Tags

Government & PoliticsMike DeWineadult parole authority
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler