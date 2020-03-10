© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Communities Still Able to Join One Ohio Opioid Settlement Effort

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published March 10, 2020 at 9:01 PM EDT
photo of Opiates
SHUTTERSTOCK
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost wants more communities to join an effort his office will lead to settle an opioid lawsuit.

A deadline for local governments to sign onto the state’s effort to reach a settlement with drug companies passed over the weekend without being officially extended, but additions to the One Ohio plan apparently are still being accepted.

A significant number of counties have signed the OneOhio deal and dropped their individual suits over the opioid crisis, says Rachel Massoud with the County Commissioners Association of Ohio. And she says if counties or local governments want to pass resolutions to join it, they’re encouraged to do so.

“We are unaware at CCAO of specific counties that might still be considering resolutions, but we wouldn’t be surprised if we see some more this week.”

The deadline was described by Gov. Mike DeWine as set by lawyers involved in the case, but Attorney General Dave Yost said last week he wanted to extend it because he didn’t think there were enough communities signed on to force the drug companies to the table. The deal would send 15% of a settlement to the AG’s office, 30% to local communities and 55% to a trust fund controlled by local governments.

Tags

Government & PoliticslawsuitOhio opioid crisisGov. Mike DeWine
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler