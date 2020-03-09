Columbus Mayor Among Ohio Democrats Endorsing Joe Biden

Mayor Andrew Ginther and raft of other Central Ohio Democrats endorsed Joe Biden in Columbus on Monday.

Calling Biden the "enthusiasm and turnout" candidate, Ginther added his name to a cascade of endorsements that have rolled in since Super Tuesday. Ginther says he needed to see that strong showing to throw his support behind the former Vice President.

“I mean he clearly demonstrated that he knows how to bring people together to win, and dramatically increase turnout,” Ginther says. “There’s been other people in this race that have talked a good game about turnout, Joe Biden has actually done it.”

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders has staked his candidacy on an ability to increase turnout in the general election, but in primaries so far, that wave of support has been lacking.

In addition to Ginther, City Attorney Zach Klein, Franklin County Commissioner John O'Grady, County Treasurer Cheryl Brooks Sullivan, state Rep. Kristin Boggs (D-Columbus) and state Sen. Hearcel Craig (D-Columbus) all voiced their support for Biden.

In a press release Monday, Biden's campaign also announced the backing of four members of Columbus City Council - Shannon Hardin, Rob Dorans, Emmanuel Remy, and Priscilla Tyson - plus former U.S. Attorney Ben Glassman and Cincinnati mayor John Cranley.

Biden and Sanders both plan to visit Ohio on Tuesday. They each have stops in Cleveland, and Biden has an event planned in Columbus as well.

Early voting has been underway in Ohio for several weeks, and the state's primary is scheduled for next Tuesday, March 17.

Copyright 2020 WOSU 89.7 NPR News. To see more, visit .