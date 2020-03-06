KKK Group Denied Permit To Hold Another Rally In Dayton

Montgomery County has rejected a permit from a Ku Klux Klan group that wanted to hold another rally in Dayton.

The Honorable Sacred Knights of Indiana requested a permit for a rally on September 5, saying that at least 10 people wanted to speak publicly and defend “white Christian American rights.”

On Friday, the county board announced it denied the group's application, citing threats to public health and safety, as well as the commercial and financial harm a rally would cause.

“I am so glad that the county has taken this step to deny the permit to the hate group,” Mayor Nan Whaley wrote in a statement. “The safety of our citizens comes first – and the hate group’s presence would once again create a dangerous and volatile situation in our downtown.”

Whaley previously said she was concerned about the timing of the proposed event, which would take place weeks before Election Day.

“We at the city will continue to do everything in our power to make sure no groups that want to cause us harm can hijack our city at great cost to taxpayers and our businesses,” Whaley's statement continued.

Last May, nine armed and masked members of the hate group rallied in downtown Dayton, but were outnumbered by hundreds of counter-protesters.

The event ended peacefully, but Dayton officials say that security for the event cost over $650,000.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

