Government & Politics

Yost Wants to Delay Decision on Opioid Settlement

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published March 4, 2020 at 12:36 PM EST
photo of Dave Yost
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says communities could use more time to decide whether to join the One Ohio effort.

Friday is the deadline for Ohio communities suing drugmakers and distributors to decide to continue with their lawsuits or join the state’s effort to reach what’s likely to be a massive settlement over the opioid crisis. 

Attorney General Dave Yost says there are several communities that haven’t yet had a chance to meet and discuss the One Ohio proposal, which he says would find its strength in numbers.

“Critical mass is going to be determined by the defendants. Do they want to come to the table to talk to Ohio? I would say today we don’t have enough to get them to the table for an Ohio discussion.”

Yost Wants to Delay Decision on Opioid Settlement
AG Dave Yost discussing if March 6 is a realistic deadline.

Yost says he wants to move that deadline to give more communities a chance to sign on. Any settlement could be over a billion dollars. The One Ohio deal would give Yost’s office 15% of any settlement, and 30% would go to communities. A nonprofit foundation would manage the remaining 55%.

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
