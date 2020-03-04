Last Year, Ohio Issued Fewest Concealed Carry Licenses In A Decade

The number of concealed carry licenses issued in Ohio last year reached the lowest count in nearly a decade.

An annual report issued Monday by the Attorney General’s Office states that Ohio sheriffs issued more than 54,400 new licenses to carry concealed handguns in 2019, down 22% from the year before.

A total of 1,310 requests for concealed-carry licenses were denied in 2019 for failing to meet eligibility requirements for a regular or temporary emergency license.

The report follows a deadly year for the state after a masked gunman fired off dozens of shots at a nightclub district in Dayton, killing nine people and leaving 27 injured.

A bill introduced in the Ohio legislature last year would eliminate the need for permits to carry a concealed weapon. It passed an Ohio House panel in June but has been stuck in the criminal justice committee since then.

Copyright 2020 WOSU 89.7 NPR News. To see more, visit .