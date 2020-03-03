© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Elections Officials Have to Make Adjustments to Accommodate St. Patrick's Day Primary

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published March 3, 2020 at 7:13 PM EST
a photo of the cuyahoga county board of elections
The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections had to make adjustments for the St. Patrick's Day Primary

Six states will vote in the next primary March 10, followed by Ohio and the three states that hold primaries on March 17. It’s the first time Ohio has voted on St. Patrick’s Day, and it’s created a few problems. 

Cuyahoga County Board of Elections Director Tony Perlatti says voters at two downtown Cleveland polling places were notified that they could encounter traffic from the St. Patrick's parade on election day. Then he asked polling places throughout the county if they had holiday events scheduled.

“And I'm glad we did that because there's conflicts out in the suburbs. I have 11 polling locations that I do have to move. That's 29 precincts. We're talking about 26,000 voters,” Perlatti said.

Those voters were then notified. The Lucas County Board of Elections in Toledo also reports having to move two polling places because of St. Patrick’s Day. Last year Republican lawmakers set the primary for after March 15 to award all the state’s GOP presidential delegates to the party’s winner – the only candidate in that contest now is Donald Trump.

Perlatti – we notified 26,000 voters that their polling place is moving

“We made them aware, hey, we’re moving your polling location, this is why, encouraging people to vote by mail, come down here and visit us early in person and vote. This way you don’t have to worry about any of that on St. Patrick’s Day whether you want to participate in the holiday, or I just want to stay off the roads,” Perlatti said. 

Tags

Government & PoliticsSt. Patrick's DayCuyahoga County Board of Elections
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
