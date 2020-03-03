© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Akron Legislator Proposes Measure to Empower Women

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published March 3, 2020 at 2:26 PM EST
photo of emilia sykes
DAN KONIK
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
State Rep. Emilia Sykes (D-Akron) is sponsoring legislation to re-establish the Ohio Women’s Policy and Research Commission.";

A state group set up to promote the advancement of women and remove barriers to women’s equality was dissolved 18 years ago, but it might come back if some Ohio lawmakers get their way. 

The Ohio Women’s Policy and Research Commission was formed in 1990 but disbanded in 2002 after failing to be funded in the state budget. House Minority Leader Emilia Sykes (D-Akron) is sponsoring a bill that would re-establish it.

“This is how we need to make sure that we are making an even playing field and level playing ground for everyone, including half of our population of women.”

Sykes says this commission would identify issues that keep women from achieving equality and recommend changes to empower women in Ohio. She thinks her bill, which has bipartisan support, could lead to more women in leadership positions throughout Ohio.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
