Akron Legislator Proposes Measure to Empower Women

A state group set up to promote the advancement of women and remove barriers to women’s equality was dissolved 18 years ago, but it might come back if some Ohio lawmakers get their way.

The Ohio Women’s Policy and Research Commission was formed in 1990 but disbanded in 2002 after failing to be funded in the state budget. House Minority Leader Emilia Sykes (D-Akron) is sponsoring a bill that would re-establish it.

“This is how we need to make sure that we are making an even playing field and level playing ground for everyone, including half of our population of women.”

Sykes says this commission would identify issues that keep women from achieving equality and recommend changes to empower women in Ohio. She thinks her bill, which has bipartisan support, could lead to more women in leadership positions throughout Ohio.