Government & Politics

Legislator Seeks to Ban Use of Gas Chamber to Euthanize Pets

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published March 2, 2020 at 12:07 PM EST
photo of dog
SHANNON Y
/
SHUTTERSTOCK
A legislator is concerned about the methods some shelters use to euthanize animals.

When animals are put to sleep in Ohio, they are most often euthanized with medications administered by a veterinarian. But there have been some cases where dogs and cats have been put down in gas chambers. There’s a bill that would make that practice illegal.

State Rep. David Leland (D-Columbus) says most veterinarians use drugs to euthanize animals but he knows of one Ohio county that has put animals down in gas chambers, which can cause animals to suffer before they die.

“Ohio has had a history of using gas chambers for euthanasia. So without this kind of ban that my legislation would create, there’s always a fear that Ohio could slide back and revert to using this kind of gas chamber and this ban will make sure that doesn’t happen.”

The bill, which has yet to be formally introduced, already has bipartisan co-sponsors. Ohio is one of four states where gas chambers for animal euthanasia are still legal.

Jo Ingles
