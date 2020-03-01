© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Canton City Council Looks to Update 100 Police Body Cameras

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published March 1, 2020 at 7:16 PM EST
body cam picture
SKYWARD KICK PRODUCTIONS
/
SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
The 100 body cameras will replace units that are about five years old. The new cameras come with software that makes it easier to redact information from body cam videos.

Canton City Council will decide Monday night whether to accept about $59,000 from the U.S. Department of Justice for new police body cameras.

The cameras will replace existing units that are almost five years old. The package also includes software that is more technologically advanced. Department spokesman Lt. Dennis Garren says it will make it easier to edit videos.

“These new cameras, some of them are coming with software that will allow us to redact information [such as] someone’s personal information or if there is an uncharged suspect or someone of that nature, we can blur out their face. So there’s just new technology that will make these things a lot [easier] to release when we get public records requests.”

Garren adds that the funds will be matched by the department to purchase 100 units – one for every officer who responds to dispatch calls and interacts with the public.

Tags

Government & PoliticsCanton PoliceBody cambody cameras
Kabir Bhatia
Kabir Bhatia joined WKSU as a Reporter/Producer and weekend host in 2010.  He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Kent State University.  While a Kent student, Bhatia served as a WKSU student assistant, working in the newsroom and for production.
See stories by Kabir Bhatia
Related Content