Government & Politics

Advocate Says Everything Is a Wedge Issue This Election Year

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published February 28, 2020 at 11:51 AM EST
a photo of Barry Sheets
KAREN KASLER
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Barry Sheets is a spokesman for the Christian group Citizens for Community Values.

The entire Ohio House and half the Senate are on the ballot this year – along with all members of Congress and the president. Controversial ideas that can motivate ideological voters – so-called wedge issues –  are now coming up in proposed legislation.

Republican-backed bills to prevent doctors from using telemedicine in medication abortions, to ban treatment for transgender minors who want to transition and to keep trans girls and women from female-only school sports were all supported by the conservative Christian group Citizens for Community Values. Spokesman Barry Sheets says everything is a wedge issue now.

“It doesn’t matter what the issue is, some group might use it in order to try to generate support for what they’re doing. And that’s fine. But we’re in the business of trying to make good policy that protects the vast majority of the people of Ohio from things that are going to be harmful to them,” Sheets said.

On the other side, a pair of Democrats have a bill that would require presidential candidates to submit tax returns for publication on the secretary of state’s website. But a Democrat-sponsored bill to ban conversion therapy for minors has bipartisan support.

Tags

Government & Politicsmedical abortionstelemedicine
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
