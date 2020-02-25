© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Group Wants New Term Limits for State Legislators

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published February 25, 2020 at 4:22 PM EST
photo of Ohio Legislature
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
The group is concerned that once lawmakers serve the limit of eight terms in one chamber of the Ohio legislature, they simple move to a seat in the other.

Ohio voters might get to decide whether to amend the state constitution to set new term limits for state lawmakers.

The proposed amendment would limit lawmakers to serving 16 years total in the Ohio House or Senate. Now lawmakers are limited to eight-year terms. Attorney Don McTigue, who's leading the effort, says they can jump back and forth between the chambers to stay in the legislature much longer.

"I don’t think it was anticipated that we would have the constant shuffling back and forth and so this is a serious effort to put before the voters the option of closing that loophole," McTigue said. 

Supporters of term limits say voters have the option of removing lawmakers in elections. But critics say they give lobbyists too much influence. 

Tags

Government & Politicsterm limitsOhio legislature
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
