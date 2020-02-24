DeWine to Meet with Legislative Leaders on EdChoice School Voucher Fix

Ohio's Gov. Mike DeWine is calling for a meeting with the state's top leaders in the Senate and House to come up with a resolution on school vouchers. For weeks, the future of the EdChoice program has been the topic of hot debate. Now, with a deadline approaching, DeWine wants to strike a compromise with one top priority.

The EdChoice scholarship system grants student vouchers based on school academic performance. The list of schools deemed to be failing is about to more than double from about 500 to 1,200.

When it comes to changing the system, the Senate and House are locked in a stalemate. DeWine says children have to be the main focus.

"There's nothing more important than education. And there's nothing more important than making sure that every child can live up to his or her God-given potential," Dewine said.

The House wants to move to vouchers based on a student's family income. Whereas the Senate wants to keep EdChoice and change the methodology, bringing the school eligibility list to about 400.

The application for EdChoice vouchers is due to open April 1.