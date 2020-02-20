© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Election 2020
2020 is looking to be a pivotal year in politics. But this year's elections are about much more than the race for the White House. And the coronavirus pandemic is proving to be a complicating factor. WKSU, our colleagues at public radio stations across Ohio and the region and at NPR will bring you coverage of all the races from the national to the local level.

Sherrod Brown Emphasizes Differences Between Democratic Candidates, Donald Trump

WKSU | By Jeff St. Clair
Published February 20, 2020 at 6:12 PM EST
photo of Sherrod Brown
WKSU
Sherrod Brown decided not to run for president and says he has not yet decided which Democratic candidate will get his vote.

No matter who wins the nomination among Democrats running for president, one prominent Ohio Democrat believes it will all come down to highlighting contrasts for people.

Sherrod Brown says once the candidates stop fighting each other for the party nod, they can start pointing out that President Trump is working to undo all the things Democrats stand for—such as overtime pay for workers and expanded medical coverage for people in need.

Brown decided not to make a run for president himself. He has still not indicated which candidate he will vote for in Ohio’s March 17th primary.

He says Trump has been emboldened to push the limits of executive power after his acquittal on impeachment charges.

Brown cites the recent example of the President exerting influence on the sentencing of his friend Roger Stone who was convicted of lying to Congress and witness tampering. Four career Justice Department lawyers quit the case after Trump objected to their 7 to 9 year prison recommendation.

Stone was sentenced Thursday to 40 months in jail. Brown says no previous president has tried to change the outcome of what happens in federal courts.

Brown says the President is "unleashed" following the Senate's impeachment decision.

“The Constitution clearly draws a very bright line separating the judicial branch and the executive branch and the legislative branch. But because Republicans in the Senate have failed to do their jobs, this president’s unleashed.”

Government & PoliticsSenator Sherrod Brown2020 election2020 PrimaryDemocratic primaryDonald Trump
