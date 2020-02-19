DeWine Talks Water Quality with Ohio Farmers

The state is spending nearly $200 million to improve and protect Ohio's water quality.

Gov. Mike DeWine encouraged a large group of farmers to keep participating in the program, saying they have a specific indicator to determine if their plan is reducing harmful algal blooms.

DeWine urged the legislature to make a long-term investment into water quality efforts.

The end result was the H2Ohio collaborative which included $172 million in resources and aid.

DeWine said the state might not see immediate reductions in algal blooms but there are other ways to measure success.

"As long as we can continue to show that we have more and more acres that're being utilized with best farming practices I think that everyone understands that that is the key to dealing with the algae bloom problem in Lake Erie," DeWine said.

DeWine originally wanted to set aside $900 million for the fund over the course of 10 years.