Government & Politics
Two Medical Conditions Being Reconsidered for Ohio's Medical Marijuana Program

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published February 12, 2020 at 7:35 PM EST
JO INGLES
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
A state Medical Marijuana Control Board committee is again considering three medical conditions for which marijuana could be recommended to patients.

Two of the medical conditions rejected for inclusion in Ohio’s Medical Marijuana Control Program last year are getting another chance this year.  

An Ohio State Medical Board committee will, once again, consider anxiety and autism spectrum disorder as conditions for which marijuana could be recommended to patients. The committee will consider new information provided on those and also cachexia, a wasting disease that causes patients to lose weight.

Board spokeswoman Tessie Pollack says it’s now up to experts to provide their input.

“We are also going to gather public comment on these conditions being considered. And then, moving forward, the committee will reconvene and discuss the information that was gathered,” she said. 

The three medical conditions were chosen from a list of 27 that were submitted for consideration. One condition on the list was “being a Bengals or Browns fan.” 

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
