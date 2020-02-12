© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Ohio House Passes PTSD Workers' Compensation Bill

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published February 12, 2020 at 8:29 PM EST
photo of tom patton
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Rep. Tom Patton (R-Strongsville) urges support for the bill on the Ohio House floor.

The state is one step closer to granting workers' compensation to first responders with post-traumatic stress disorder. The policy change would base benefits off of the mental health condition rather than requiring a physical injury. 

First responders lined the balcony of the Ohio House chamber to applaud lawmakers after they passed the PTSD workers' compensation bill.

Rep. Representative Tom Patton says offering benefits and treatment for PTSD will help prevent death by suicide.

"It's a good bill. You won't do another bill that's gonna save as many lives that you know of as you'll be able to do today," he said.

Opponents of the bill suggested the state could create a different system to provide benefits. But supporters countered that they already have a system in place with the Bureau of Workers' Compensation.

The bill now moves to the Senate where a similar measure was removed from previous legislation.

Tags

Government & PoliticsPost Traumatic Stress DisorderBureau of Workers Compensationfirst responders
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
See stories by Andy Chow
Related Content