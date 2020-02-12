Ohio House Passes PTSD Workers' Compensation Bill

The state is one step closer to granting workers' compensation to first responders with post-traumatic stress disorder. The policy change would base benefits off of the mental health condition rather than requiring a physical injury.

First responders lined the balcony of the Ohio House chamber to applaud lawmakers after they passed the PTSD workers' compensation bill.

Rep. Representative Tom Patton says offering benefits and treatment for PTSD will help prevent death by suicide.

"It's a good bill. You won't do another bill that's gonna save as many lives that you know of as you'll be able to do today," he said.

Opponents of the bill suggested the state could create a different system to provide benefits. But supporters countered that they already have a system in place with the Bureau of Workers' Compensation.

The bill now moves to the Senate where a similar measure was removed from previous legislation.