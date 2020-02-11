© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Ohio Election Officials Work to Ensure Citizens Have Confidence in the Process

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published February 11, 2020 at 5:26 PM EST
photo of michelle wilcox
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Michelle Wilcox from Auglaize County is president of the Ohio Association of Election Officials.

Voting rights advocates, computer security experts and some county elections officials gathered at the Ohio Statehouse for a cybersecurity initiative. Some say they feel like they have the information they need to protect Ohio’s upcoming primary.
 
Franklin County Board of Elections Deputy Director David Payne says he’s not worried so much about the election process itself. “It would be very, very, difficult for anybody to change a vote.”

But Payne says it’s easy for people to sow seeds of doubt so Ohioans believe their votes are not protected.
  
Michelle Wilcox with the Ohio Association of Election Officials says many Ohio counties have completed a 34-point checklist required by the Ohio secretary of state's office. She says it was not easy. “Everything would be up and running smooth and then we would take five steps forward and three steps back.”
 
Secretary of State Frank LaRose says all counties are on track to have the checklist completed by Ohio’s primary election on March 17.
 

